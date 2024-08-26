TRADE: Packers Trading For Titans QB Malik Willis

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading for Titans QB Malik Willis.

Schefter adds Tennessee will get a 20205 seventh-round pick from Green Bay.

Willis was expected to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Titans after they signed veteran QB Mason Rudolph this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Packers have had an underwhelming battle for the No. 2 job this camp between Sean Clifford and seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt.

Willis, 25, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus.

In 2022, Willis appeared in eight games for the Titans and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.