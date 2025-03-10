TRADE: Patriots Sending DT Davon Godchaux To Saints

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are trading DT Davon Godchaux to the Saints for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

New England permitted Godchaux to seek a trade with the new regime coming in. The Patriots will carry a dead cap hit of $6,666,667 for Godchaux in 2025, saving around $1.5 million in cap space.

Godchaux is under contract through 2026 with base salaries of $4 million and $6.5 million the next two years but Mike Triplett adds the Saints are expected to rework his deal.

Godchaux, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Patriots signed Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, then signed him to a new two-year, $20.8 million extension after one season. Once again, Godchaux signed a two-year extension heading into the 2024 season worth up to $21 million.

In 2024, Godchaux appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 67 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.