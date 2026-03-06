TRADE: Patriots Trading C Garrett Bradbury To Bears

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are trading C Garrett Bradbury to the Bears on Friday.

Adam Schefter reports New England receives a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Bradbury.

Bradbury, 30, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract. The Patriots signed him to a two-year deal last offseason.

In 2025, Bradbury appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and started each at center.