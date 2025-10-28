TRADE: Patriots Trading DE Keion White To 49ers

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are acquiring DE Keion White from the Patriots.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick, while New England is sending back a 2026 seventh-round pick in addition to White.

San Francisco has been searching for help at defensive end since Nick Bosa suffered his season-ending injury. White gives the 49ers a former second-round pick who fell out of favor under Patriots’ new HC Mike Vrabel.

White, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,790,161 rookie contract that included a $2,665,572 signing bonus.

In 2025, White has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded six tackles and no sacks.