TRADE: Rams Dealing OL Jonah Jackson To Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams are in the process of trading OL Jonah Jackson to the Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Schefter adds the deal cannot be processed until the new league year begins on March 12th.

The Rams permitted Jackson to seek a trade after he was limited by injuries and was later benched last season. He’s owed $8.5 million guaranteed on March 12th and will make a base salary of $9 million in 2025.

Los Angeles will save $3.3 million in cap space and take on a dead cap hit of $11.3 million for the 2025 season. The Bears are taking on Jackson’s contract as is, per SI.com’s Albert Breer. He’s under contract through 2026 with $9 million guaranteed in 2025 and $17 million non-guaranteed owed for 2026.

Jackson, 28, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in four games with four starts for the Rams at left guard.