TRADE: Rams Trade LB Kenny Young To Broncos, Swap 2024 Picks

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams have traded LB Kenny Young to the Broncos.

Schefter says the teams will also swap late-round picks in 2024, with the Rams sending a seventh to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth.

The deal bolsters Denver’s depth at inside linebacker where they’ve lost a number of players to injury.

Young, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2018. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.1 million deal when he was traded to the Rams as a part of the swap for CB Marcus Peters.

In 2021, Young has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded 46 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 35 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.