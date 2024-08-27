TRADE: Rams Trading LB Ernest Jones To Titans

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are trading LB Ernest Jones to the Titans.

Paul Kuharsky reports the Rams will package a sixth-round pick along with Jones in exchange for a fifth-round pick from the Titans. Ian Rapoport specifies the picks are in 2026.

Los Angeles had given Jones’ camp permission to explore a trade after the two sides didn’t get far on contract talks this offseason.

Jones has started for Los Angeles at inside linebacker for the bulk of the past three seasons and is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Los Angeles hasn’t put a lot of value on the inside linebacker position under GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay. The third-round pick they used on Jones actually represents one of their most significant investments in the position and it speaks to Jones’ impact that the Rams were considering an extension.

However, this trade now leaves the Rams with a significant hole on their starting defense, while the Titans are getting a potential ascending starter.

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 15 games and recorded 145 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and six pass deflections.

We’ll have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.