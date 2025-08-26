TRADE: Rams Trading OT KT Leveston To Browns

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Rams are trading OT KT Leveston to the Browns for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Leveston, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $4,100,736 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

Leveston has yet to appear in an NFL game.