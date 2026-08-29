TRADE: Ravens Trading DL CJ Okoye To Giants

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that the Ravens are trading DL CJ Okoye to the Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
Okoye, 24, is a native of Nigeria who made it onto the Chargers roster through the International Player Pathway Program after going undrafted in 2023.
He was waived and re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad in 2024 before signing a futures deal to join the Ravens in 2025.
Okoye was then waived, re-signed to the practice squad, and brought up to the active roster.
In 2025, Okoye appeared in 13 games for the Ravens, recording 15 tackles and one pass defense.
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