TRADE: Ravens Trading DL CJ Okoye To Giants

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that the Ravens are trading DL CJ Okoye to the Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Okoye, 24, is a native of Nigeria who made it onto the Chargers roster through the International Player Pathway Program after going undrafted in 2023.

He was waived and re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad in 2024 before signing a futures deal to join the Ravens in 2025.

Okoye was then waived, re-signed to the practice squad, and brought up to the active roster.

In 2025, Okoye appeared in 13 games for the Ravens, recording 15 tackles and one pass defense.