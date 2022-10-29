Trade Rumors: Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs

Bradley Chubb

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb knows his name is amongst the trade rumors as the deadline approaches and made it known that he would like to stay with the team that drafted him for the long haul.

“I would love to be in Denver long-term,” Chubb told the Associated Press. “I’ve got my house, I got everything, I’m comfortable. At the end of the day, it’s between my agent and [Broncos general manager] George [Paton], whatever they decide to do, but like I said I’m focused on winning these games.”

“I’m focused on these guys right here — orange, white and blue — making sure I do everything I can to be the best leader I can be,” Chubb added. “I’m focused on where I’ve got to be. I’m focused on where my feet are right now.” Broncos According to two anonymous general managers, the Broncos could be deadline sellers with players like TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR K.J. Hamler, and OLB Bradley Chubb. “I don’t get the feeling they feel like they have to trade one of them, but they are definitely listening,” one GM told Jason La Canfora. “I think Jeudy might not be the best fit there. It would take a lot, but it’s not like Chubb is untouchable, either. I’d put it this way — they aren’t being passive.” “They are done with Jeudy.” said the other GM. “I don’t think they get more than a [third-round pick] for him, but I think that’s over. And they think they get more for Chubb than they got for [future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von] Miller. I’m not sure if they end up beating that, but I think they’ll get enough to move him.” La Canfora mentions that the Broncos are expected to move Okwuegbunam before the deadline.

Albert Breer notes that the Broncos are not having a fire sale and doesn’t feel GM George Paton is inclined to deal WR Jerry Jeudy or OLB Bradley Chubb.

According to Breer, the Broncos have told teams they won't conduct a fire sale before the deadline.

However, he may be willing to trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

According to Albert Breer, the Chiefs have inquired about Jaguars OLB Josh Allen as they are in the market for a pass-rusher as the deadline nears.

Breer also adds that the team may still be in the market for WR Odell Beckham but acquired WR Kadarius Toney in the meantime in order to add a cheap weapon with limited cap space.