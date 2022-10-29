Trade Rumors: Panthers, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Two anonymous NFL general managers tell Jason La Canfora that the Saints should be sellers at the deadline due to their salary cap situation, with WR Michael Thomas, S Marcus Maye, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Cameron Jordan, and LB Demario Davis as potential trade candidates.

“They need to be sellers,” one GM said. “Mickey should sell. They are in salary cap hell next year, they can’t bring all these guys back and they have a better shot of getting more for them now than in the offseason. Look at their contracts for next year and the cap. It’s a mess. They need to start cleaning it up now and getting out of some of that stuff now. If I was them I would be shopping everyone before the deadline. I think Mickey will get there.”