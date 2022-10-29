Trade Rumors: Panthers, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Panthers
- Jason La Canfora believes that the Panthers would love to move QB Baker Mayfield prior to the deadline.
- However, even if Mayfield were to restructure his contract, it would likely still be too much for a team.
- According to Albert Breer, the Rams have made a substantial offer for Panthers DE Brian Burns.
- However, it remains to be seen if Carolina is willing to let him go as there are previous reports they received an offer of two first-round picks.
Saints
Two anonymous NFL general managers tell Jason La Canfora that the Saints should be sellers at the deadline due to their salary cap situation, with WR Michael Thomas, S Marcus Maye, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Cameron Jordan, and LB Demario Davis as potential trade candidates.
“They need to be sellers,” one GM said. “Mickey should sell. They are in salary cap hell next year, they can’t bring all these guys back and they have a better shot of getting more for them now than in the offseason. Look at their contracts for next year and the cap. It’s a mess. They need to start cleaning it up now and getting out of some of that stuff now. If I was them I would be shopping everyone before the deadline. I think Mickey will get there.”
“They should be selling in this market,” said another general manager. “Just look at all the guys they’ve restructured — they all make like $1 million this year, so it’s nothing to take that on. If you don’t think they’re going to be with you next year, this is when you move them.”
Alvin Kamara
- Some internet rumors in recent days that the Eagles were discussing a trade for Saints BR Alvin Kamara.
- However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that this isn’t actually the case.
- Albert Breer reports that the Saints would be willing to deal RB Alvin Kamara to the Eagles in exchange for their first-round pick back that they previously traded to Philadelphia.
- Breer says that the Saints have received calls for some players, but it remains to be seen whether they would move either Kamara or WR Michael Thomas.
- The team may have other players available such as TE Nick Vannett and WR Marquez Callaway, according to Breer.
