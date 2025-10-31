Trade Rumors: Thibodeaux, Olave, Shaheed, Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Saints

Commanders
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the Commanders could use an addition at edge rusher, and have players who could draw interest in the trade market, like DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Deebo Samuel.
- According to Breer, Washington is among the teams that have shown interest in adding edge rushers ahead of the trade deadline.
Eagles
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Eagles are among the teams that have shown interest in adding edge rushers ahead of the trade deadline.
- Jordan Schultz says the Eagles are “in on everything” ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
Giants
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants have turned away teams inquiring about DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, OT Evan Neal could be available to a team looking for a “reclamation project.”
Saints
- Although Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out that the Saints have received trade calls for WR Chris Olave, New Orleans has shown more interest in signing him to a contract extension.
- As for WR Rashid Shaheed, Breer reports that their demands for a Day 2 draft pick have “scared teams away.”
- Breer also writes that teams have reached out to inquire about CB Alontae Taylor‘s availability, but their demands for a Day 2 selection are “too rich for a guy on an expiring deal.”
