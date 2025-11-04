TRADE: Saints Trading OL Trevor Penning To Chargers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints have agreed to a deadline deal that will send OL Trevor Penning to the Chargers.

The Saints receive a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Chargers for Penning.

The Chargers have lost their top-two offensive tackles for the season due to injury, so getting some offensive line help for the second half of the season makes sense, especially when you consider the importance of protecting and keeping QB Justin Herbert healthy.

Penning, 26, was the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft out of Northern Iowa. He was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $14,143,317 rookie contract that includes a $7,466,049 signing bonus. Penning is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time next March.

In 2025, Penning has appeared in six games and made six starts for the Saints.