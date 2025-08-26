TRADE: Seahawks Trading OT Michael Jerrell To Falcons

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Seahawks are trading OT Michael Jerrell to the Falcons for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Jerrell, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Findlay. He signed a four-year, $4,180,060 deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2024, Jerrell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and made three starts at right tackle.