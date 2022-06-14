Trade Talks Ongoing Between Panthers & Browns Regarding Baker Mayfield

Jonathan Jones reports trade talks are continuing this week between the Panthers and Browns regarding QB Baker Mayfield.

Jones adds there’s some level of urgency for Carolina to get Mayfield in before the team’s three-day minicamp, which begins today and ends Thursday. The Panthers so far have the best offer on the table for Mayfield as well.

However, money continues to be a major obstacle, per both Jones and Joe Person. Specifically, Carolina wants the Browns to pick up a large chunk of Mayfield’s $18.898 million salary in 2022, while Cleveland so far has been unwilling to do so.

Person reported last week that minicamp could spark another round of talks between the two sides, who both have incentives to get this done and not have it linger over the rest of the summer.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.