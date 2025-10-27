Trade: Titans Trading CB Roger McCreary To Rams In Pick Swap

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are trading CB Roger McCreary to the Rams in a pick swap.

Schefter adds the Titans get a fifth-round pick closer to the beginning of the round, most likely their own pick back, while the Rams get the sixth-round pick closest to the end of the round.

Tennessee originally traded its fifth-round pick to the Rams for LB Ernest Jones IV.

McCreary, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus.

He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2025, McCreary has appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 33 tackles and one interception, two passes defended and a sack.