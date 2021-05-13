TRADE: Vikings Trading CB Mike Hughes To Chiefs

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are trading former first-round CB Mike Hughes to the Chiefs.

Minnesota had just declined the fifth-year option for Hughes last week so it was clear he wasn’t necessarily in their long-term plans.

Schefter adds the two teams will swap late-round draft picks. Field Yates confirms the Chiefs will send a 2022 sixth-round pick and receive Hughes and the Vikings’ 2022 seventh.

Hughes, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that includes a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

Hughes is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option.

In 2020, Hughes appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defended.