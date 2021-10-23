TRADE: Vikings Trading DE Stephen Weatherly To Broncos

Tom Pelissero reports that, pending a physical, the Vikings are trading DE Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2022 seventh-round pick.
Pelissero adds that Weatherly and his agent were looking for a fresh start and the Broncos are in need of pass-rushers due to injury.
In a corresponding move, the team is also placing LB Micah Kiser on injured reserve in order to make room for Weatherly on the roster.
Weatherly, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract with Minnesota and became an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
The Panthers signed Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million contract last year before releasing him after just one season. He then re-signed with the Vikings back in March.
In 2021, Weatherly has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded six tackles and no sacks.
