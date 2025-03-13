TRADE: Vikings Trading G Ed Ingram To Texans

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are trading G Ed Ingram to the Texans on Thursday.

The Vikings will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Texans for Ingram, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Texans are currently in the process of overhauling their offensive line this offseason after a very disappointing 2024 performance from the unit.

Ingram, 26, was a four-year starter at LSU. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Vikings used the No. 59 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ingram is in the final year of his four-year $5,997,982 contract that includes a $1,542,168 signing bonus.

In 2024, Ingram appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and made nine starts for them at guard.