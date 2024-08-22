Trades To Steelers & Commanders Still In Play For Brandon Aiyuk

Mike Silver reported on KNBR that “everything is still on the table” regarding Brandon Aiyuk, including possible trades to the Steelers and Commanders.

“My updated information is that everything is still on the table, including all the trades you’ve heard about… That Steelers scenario… I wouldn’t rule out Washington,” Silver said.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier in the week that Aiyuk and the 49ers met recently and continue to make progress, with a few minor details still to work out that will require ownership approval.

This tracks with recent reports that the 49ers have redoubled their efforts to try and lock Aiyuk up on a long-term deal despite coming close to trading him to the Steelers.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.