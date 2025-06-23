Training Camp Next Date To Watch For Potential Jalen Ramsey Trade?

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey remains in Miami for the time being, as despite both sides clearly being ready for a fresh start, the logistics for a trade have not come together yet.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes his bet would be a Ramsey trade happens on the doorstep of training camp. Veteran Dolphins players are due to report to camp on July 22nd, as is the case for most teams around the league.

He adds he envisions it being really difficult for the two sides to put the toothpaste back in the tube and mend things enough to keep Ramsey in Miami in 2025.

The Rams have frequently come up as a potential trade destination for Ramsey, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said his understanding is Ramsey would like to be dealt to a team on the West Coast.

However, Rams HC Sean McVay has pointed out there are some challenges to sort through. What it all seems to build down to, per McVay, is the Rams being hesitant about picking up the full tab on Ramsey’s salary for this year, which is over $20 million in guarantees. That’s a steep bill in addition to giving up a draft pick, and the Rams have been mindful of their spending with a battalion of young players due for big-money contract extensions over the next few years.

The Dolphins are still expected to trade Ramsey in the coming weeks but there is a lot to sort through with interested teams regarding how much of Ramsey’s salary they’ll pick up.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.