Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Trade Rumors, Commits To Jacksonville

Recently, rumors surfaced that the Steelers reached out to the Jaguars with interest in QB Trevor Lawrence, to which Jacksonville expressed their unwillingness to move him.

Pittsburgh denied any truth to the reports, but Lawrence heard the rumors nonetheless. Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Lawrence reacted to hearing his name in trade talks before remembering he has a no-trade clause.

“That’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and was, hey, this is — then, of course, I saw it after he texted me. He said, ‘Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it.’ So I saw it, and it’s funny though. Like, when I, when he sent it to me, I was like, you know, I wouldn’t say, your heart drops, but you’re kind of like, you think, what? And then I’m like, thinking about, like, I can’t even get — I have a no-trade clause in my contract,” Lawrence said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

Lawrence expressed how happy he is in Jacksonville and committed himself to the team while showing his excitement for the future.

“So like I would know about it if I was getting, if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I’d have to be on board with it. So, which I’m not. I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and, you know, I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So I’m happy here, obviously, not going to Pittsburgh.”

“Like I said, we love Jacksonville. This is home for us, and there’s a lot more on the football side that, you know, we’ve yet to accomplish here, and I’m excited about what we’re building. The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy here for a long time.”

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.