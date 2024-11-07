Trevor Lawrence Unlikely To Play Week 10, Considering Shoulder Surgery

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is unlikely to play in Week 10 against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.

Rapoport adds Lawrence was limited in practice on Wednesday and HC Doug Pederson wouldn’t commit to anything concrete with his status or timeline.

Lawrence doesn’t have surgery scheduled but Rapoport noted it’s an option down the line. If Lawrence cannot go, QB Mac Jones would likely start in his place.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in nine games and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns.