Two Internal Candidates For Buccaneers’ OC Job

With former OC Liam Coen accepting the job to become the next Jaguars’ HC, Tampa Bay will need a new OC for the third straight offseason.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard and pass game assistant John Van Dam are internal candidates for the job.

Grizzard, 34, got his first NFL job in 2017 with Miami as their offensive quality control coach. He served in that role until 2020 when he spent two years as the WR coach.

Grizzard went back to quality control coach for two years with the Dolphins and was later hired by Tampa Bay as their pass game coordinator for the 2024 season.

Van Dam, 40, was hired by the Buccaneers in 2019 as a quality control coach after working in college football since 2008. He became the assistant TE coach for the 2021 season and then was the main TE coach in 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, Van Dam moved into a pass-game assistant role under OC Liam Coen.