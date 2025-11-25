Two Or Three Teams Could Have Interest In Bill Belichick This Hiring Cycle

According to Josina Anderson, there are at least two teams that are expected to have interest in discussing their head coaching position with North Carolina HC Bill Belichick, even if it’s not in a formal interview.

Anderson’s source adds there’s a third team that could enter the mix if one specific personnel change is made.

Anderson mentions there’s more to the story of why Belichick didn’t end up coaching an NFL team, with his own preferences and desires for how the organization would be set up playing more of a role than discussed.

She adds Belichick is still respected by a lot of owners, and that will keep him viable as a candidate.

Belichick has reiterated his commitment to North Carolina a couple of different times this season, including recently when there was speculation about him having interest in the Giants’ vacancy. However, he’s still expected to be interested in returning to the NFL if that door opens.

Previous reports indicated Belichick was embarrassed to be passed over by the Falcons a couple of years ago, and as a result he won’t participate publicly in the interview process.

The Tar Heels are just 4-7 with one game left to go in Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.