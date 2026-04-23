Ty Simpson’s Camp Consulted With Rams GM Les Snead When Declaring For Draft

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rams GM Les Snead told Alabama QB Ty Simpson’s father that his son was a first-rounder when Simpson was deciding whether or not to enter the draft.

Earlier today, Rams HC Sean McVay said they have done their homework on the quarterback class, and Simpson is someone who has been heavily connected to the Rams as a backup and potential successor to Matthew Stafford.

Jay Glazer was confident Simpson will be a first-round pick yesterday, and Rapoport named the Jets and Cardinals as other teams who could be interested in the late first to early second round.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

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