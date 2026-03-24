Tyler Linderbaum’s Deal With Raiders Includes No-Tag Clause

Per Spotrac, Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum‘s three-year, $81 million fully guaranteed deal also includes a no-tag provision for 2029.

Minnesota included a no-tag clause in the one-year deal for QB Kyler Murray as well, which ensures players will enter free agency if they are not extended.

Linderbaum, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019.

The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that included a $6,807,844 signing bonus when the Ravens declined his fifth-year option, which was projected to be worth $23.4 million, fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Linderbaum was testing free agency this offseason for the first time when he signed a three-year, $81 million fully guaranteed deal with the Raiders.

In 2025, Linderbaum appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started all 17 games at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 4 center out of 37 qualifying players.