Tyreek Hill Detained By Police Outside Stadium, Still Expected To Play

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was detained by the police outside Hard Rock Stadium this morning for a driving violation, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus via Adam Schefter.

However, Rosenhaus said Hill is still expected to play against the Jaguars today as Miami opens its season.

Jeff Darlington reports Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of an incident outside the stadium with police. Hill got into a verbal altercation and an officer decided to put him in handcuffs. He was later released after the situation was de-escalated.

People driving by noticed the situation and posted videos to social media.

The Dolphins also released a statement, via Tom Pelissero:

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes on 171 targets for 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.