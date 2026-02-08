Unclear When Or If Tyreek Hill Will Be Healthy Enough To Play In 2026

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, it remains unclear when or even if Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will be healthy enough to play in the upcoming 2026 season.

Hill’s season last year was ended by a gnarly knee injury at the end of September. He dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments.

Pelissero adds the expectation is that the Dolphins will release Hill before the start of the league year in March, as has been the expectation for quite some time. The move will save nearly $24 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.