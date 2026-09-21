UPDATE: Saints LT Kelvin Banks Out Indefinitely After Ankle Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints LT Kelvin Banks suffered a severe enough high ankle sprain that he will require surgery and be out indefinitely.

Rapoport leaves the door open for Banks to return later in the season if things go well, but this is not going to be a short-term absence as initially believed.

Look for the team to place him on injured reserve shortly and fill the open roster spot. Asim Richards replaced him in Week 2 and would be the next man up going forward for New Orleans.

Banks, 22, was a five-star recruit, the third-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class out of Humble, Texas. He committed to Oregon but decommitted for Texas when former HC Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job.

He spent three seasons with Texas and was a second-team All-Big 12 in 2022, second-team All-American in 2023 and first-team All-American in 2024.

The Saints used the No. 9 overall pick in round one on Banks. He signed a four-year, $27,731,246 contract that includes a $16,808,180 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Banks appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made 17 starts.

In 2026, Banks has made two starts for the Saints at tackle.