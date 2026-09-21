Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Believed To Have Suffered High-Ankle Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 win over the Ravens.

Banks was carted off on Sunday, and Rapoport says he will have an MRI to determine the severity.

Banks, 22, was a five-star recruit, the third-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class out of Humble, Texas. He committed to Oregon but decommitted for Texas when former HC Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job.

He spent three seasons with Texas and was a second-team All-Big 12 in 2022, second-team All-American in 2023 and first-team All-American in 2024.

The Saints used the No. 9 overall pick in round one on Banks. He signed a four-year, $27,731,246 contract that includes a $16,808,180 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Banks appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made 17 starts.

In 2026, Banks has made two starts for the Saints at tackle.

We’ll have more on Banks as the news becomes available.