Veteran DE Carl Nassib Announces Retirement

On his Instagram, veteran NFL DE Carl Nassib announced he has decided to retire from the NFL.

The seven-year veteran put together a respectable NFL career, but what he will be most known for is becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay while still playing.

Nassib, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.59 million rookie contract when Cleveland waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

He was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out his rookie deal. Nassib signed with the Raiders in 2020 and was set to enter the second year of his three-year, $25 million deal when Las Vegas converted $2.51 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Las Vegas opted to release Nassib in March with post-June 1st designation after the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers in 2022.

Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay while still in the league.

For his career, Nassib appeared in 99 games over seven seasons with the Browns, Buccaneers and Raiders. He recorded 187 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, one interception and 19 pass deflections.