Veteran DT Damon Harrison Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran DT Damon Harrison, nicknamed “Snacks”, has announced his retirement from the NFL via his Twitter page.

Leaving out the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic. It’s been real @NFL 🙏🏾 thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!! They said I couldn’t do it but I did it! #Rags2Riches Snacks OUT ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/W6hlwmYJnX — Billy (@snacks) November 13, 2021

Harrison, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of William Penn back in 2012. He spent four years with the Jets before departing in free agency for a five-year, $46.25 million contract with the Giants.

The Giants later traded Harrison to the Lions. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $46.25 million deal when he agreed to a one-year, $11 million extension last year.

Detroit released him and he eventually signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was later waived and claimed by the Packers, appearing in one game for the team.

For his career, Harrison appeared in 124 NFL games and recorded 295 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles.