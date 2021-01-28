Veteran FB Patrick DiMarco Retires From NFL

On Thursday, veteran FB Patrick DiMarco announced that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Making it official, overcame the odds for 10 years! Thanks to soo many! pic.twitter.com/pgMC55jcUu — Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) January 28, 2021

DiMarco, 31, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2011. He later caught on with the Chiefs before joining the Falcons in May of 2013.

After finishing a two-year contract with Atlanta in 2016, DiMarco signed a four-year, $8.4 million deal with the Bills in March of 2017. DiMarco agreed to a restructured contract back last year but was eventually cut loose.

For his career, DiMarco appeared in 115 games for the Chiefs, Falcons and Bills and rushed for 14 yards on seven carries to go along with 52 receptions for 404 yards receiving and four touchdowns.