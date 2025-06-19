Veteran LB C.J. Mosley Retiring

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, former Ravens and Jets LB C.J. Mosley is retiring from the NFL.

Mosley, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed. New York re-signed him to a two-year, $17.25 million extension last year but released him in March 2025.

In his career, Mosley appeared in 133 games over 10 seasons with the Ravens and Jets. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro second-team selection.