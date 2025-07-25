Veteran OL Justin Pugh Officially Retired From NFL

Former Giants and Cardinals OL Justin Pugh has announced he is retiring from the NFL, per Dan Salomone of the Giants’ official site.

“Not many get to go out on their own terms… To the fans, it’s been an amazing ride. … Thank you for supporting me,” Pugh said, via Salomone.

He signed a one-day contract with the Giants to retire as a member of the organization.

Pugh, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut. The Giants signed him to their practice squad and he finished his contract with New York in March of last year.

For his career, Pugh appeared in 132 games, including 75 with the Giants and 57 with the Cardinals.