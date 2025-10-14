Veteran OT Charles Leno Officially Announced Retirement

Veteran OT Charles Leno officially announced his retirement today in a post on social media.

Former #Bears and #Commanders OT Charles Leno announces his retirement, two years to the minute he and his wife lost their daughter, a moment that “changed what mattered most to me,” he wrote on IG. pic.twitter.com/kEUinQpJQs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2025

Leno last played during the 2023 season for Washington.

Leno, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.

From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season and then signed a three-year, $37.5 million extension in 2022. He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when Washington released him.

For his career, Leno appeared in 149 games over 10 seasons with the Bears and Commanders, making 141 starts at tackle. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.