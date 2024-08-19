Veteran QB Colt McCoy Announces Retirement

Peter Schrager reports that veteran QB Colt McCoy has announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons and has a job lined up as a broadcaster.

McCoy, 37, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He then signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

He returned to Arizona on one-year deals for two seasons and was surprisingly released by the team before working out for the Vikings back in October of 2023.

For his career, McCoy started in 36 of his 56 games and compiled a record of 11-25. He threw for 7,975 yards and completed 62.6 percent of his passes to go along with 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed 175 times for 582 yards and two touchdowns.

We wish McCoy the best in his retirement from the NFL.