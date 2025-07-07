Veteran RB/KR Nyheim Hines Looking For Training Camp Opportunity

Adam Schefter reports that RB Nyheim Hines is ready to return to football after missing the past two seasons due to an injury he sustained in a jet-ski accident.

Hines was working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered before the start of the 2023 regular season when the Browns declined to activate him from injured reserve, ending his season.

He most recently worked out for the Texans back in May, but the team later opted to sign another former Browns RB, Nick Chubb, instead.

Hines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He earned base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines then signed a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $3.5 million.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more on Hines as it becomes available.