Veteran TE Kyle Rudolph Announces Retirement

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran TE Kyle Rudolph is planning to announce his retirement from the NFL as a member of the Vikings.

Rudolph, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal but was ultimately released back in March.

The Buccaneers then signed Rudolph to a one-year contract back in July of 2022.

In 2022, Rudolph appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and caught three passes for 28 yards and one touchdown.

During his twelve-year NFL career with the Vikings, Giants, and Buccaneers, Rudolph played in 165 games and caught 482 passes for 4,773 yards (9.9 YPC) and 50 touchdowns.

We at NFLTR wish Rudolph the best in his retirement from football.