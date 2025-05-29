Veteran TE Marcedes Lewis Expecting To Retire After 2025 Season

Veteran free agent TE Marcedes Lewis is expecting 2025 to be his final season, going into his 20th year in the league.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Lewis talked about his mentality heading into the year with the assumption that it will be his final go-around.

“Mentally, I’m going into it saying this is my last year,” Lewis said. “Obviously, blessed to have 19 amazing years and the journey’s been great.” Lewis, 41, appeared in all 17 games during his last two seasons in Chicago. “I’m still playing almost 30 percent of the plays now, and it’s not as if I’m just this old guy or I can’t stay healthy,” the 19-year veteran said. “I think I’ve missed something like 18 games in 19 years. Durable, I’m still doing my thing. I still practice hard. I’m still a student. I’m learning. I’m not in meetings acting as if I know it all. I think that’s what keeps me locked in and my seatbelt on. I’m just grateful to have that type of growth mindset about my work. That’s the reason why I’m here.”

Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught one pass for two yards.