Veteran WR Chris Conley Retiring After 10 Seasons

Per Ian Rapoport, veteran WR Chris Conley has announced his retirement from the NFL after ten seasons.

Conley plans to finish his degree at the University of Georgia and become a filmmaker.

Conley, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up its option on Conley, and he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension. However, he was released after the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released again.

He then had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Kansas City’s practice squad but cut him loose after a month. He most recently joined the 49ers’ practice squad and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2024, Conley appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and made two starts, recording six receptions for 76 yards and no touchdowns. For his career, Conley started in 65 of his 132 games. He caught 226 passes for 2,998 yards and 15 touchdowns.

We wish Conley all the best in his retirement from the NFL!