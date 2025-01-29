Veteran WR Diontae Johnson Still Expected To Have Market This Offseason

According to Tony Pauline, veteran WR Diontae Johnson is still expected to have a market as a free agent this offseason, although likely for just a minimum contract plus incentives.

Johnson had a turbulent 2024 season, spending time with four different teams, but Pauline notes he’s talented enough that there should be a team willing to roll the dice on signing him this offseason.

He adds he’s told Johnson isn’t a bad guy, just someone who can’t control his emotions and gets flustered when things don’t go his way.

To quickly recap the last year for Johnson:

Traded from the Steelers to the Panthers in March in the last year of his contract.

Traded from the Panthers to the Ravens before the midseason deadline.

Suspended by Baltimore for refusing to enter a game because he was unhappy with his lack of snaps and targets.

Cut by the Ravens

Claimed by the Texans

Cut again by the Texans in the playoffs after he was upset after a win when he again had a small role

Claimed by the Ravens to try and recoup a compensatory pick.

Overall it was about as disastrous of a contract year as a player can have. Johnson cost himself millions but for now it seems like he hasn’t yet used up all of his chances in the NFL.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks. Baltimore cut Johnson after a suspension due to him being unhappy with his role and he was claimed by the Texans.

However Johnson also wore out his welcome in Houston and was cut during the playoffs. The Ravens claimed him again to finish out the year.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.