Vikings Activate RB Ty Chandler From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve.

It’s worth noting RB Jordan Mason is dealing with an ankle injury. Chandler has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

Chandler, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of North Carolina. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Chandler appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 56 rushing attempts for 182 yards (3.3 YPC), to go along with six receptions for 42 yards (7.0 YPC).