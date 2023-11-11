Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves, Sign LB Nick Vigil To Active Roster

The Vikings announced Saturday that they are signing LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.

The #Vikings have signed LB Nick Vigil to the active roster. QB Sean Mannion and DL T.J. Smith have been elevated to the active roster for tomorrow's game. DL Sheldon Day has been signed to the practice squad. WR Justin Jefferson and G Chris Reed have been downgraded to OUT… pic.twitter.com/xdbiOTgees — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2023

The team is also elevating QB Sean Mannion and DL T.J. Smith for gameday, as well as signing DT Sheldon Day to their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets a few weeks ago but was let go during roster cuts before later joining the Vikings practice squad.

In 2023, Vigil has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.