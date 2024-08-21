Vikings Announce Three Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed OL Matt Cindric and waived OT Jeremy Flax and CB NaJee Thompson with injury designations.

Flax and Thompson will revert to injured reserve if they clear waivers.

Thompson, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.