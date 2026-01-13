Vikings Assistant Mike Pettine Retiring From Coaching

Vikings assistant HC Mike Pettine is retiring from coaching, per Kevin Seifert.

Pettine has spent the last four years in Minnesota and had several coaching stops before that, including as the head coach of the Browns.

Pettine, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets’ defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

Green Bay opted to move on from Pettine and he was later hired by the Bears as a senior defensive assistant before joining the Vikings as an assistant head coach in 2022.