Vikings Can’t Franchise Kirk Cousins In 2024

Adam Schefter points out that because of the language in Vikings QB Kirk Cousins‘ contract, Minnesota will not be able to use the franchise tag to keep him beyond the 2023 season.

The team added void years to Cousins’ deal to help their salary cap in 2023. But Schefter notes the deal doesn’t void until after the deadline to use the tag has passed.

That means once again, Cousins has a path to unrestricted free agency if he wants to take it, and could have the leverage to sign an excellent contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Minnesota and Cousins had talks this offseason on a new deal but weren’t able to come to an agreement, which resulted in the void clause.

A return to the Vikings is still on the table if Cousins plays well and the team wants to commit to him. If he has a good season, he will also have no shortage of options in free agency.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Cousins appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

