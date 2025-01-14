Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore Says He’ll Think About Retirement

Andrew Krammer reports Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore will contemplate retirement this offseason after 182 starts over 13 seasons in the NFL.

Gilmore on his future in the league: “Going to sit down with my family and think about what’s best for me and go from there. We’ll see. Been playing at a high level for a long time. … Older, body feeling it more.”

Gilmore, 34, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March. This past offseason, Gilmore signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings

In 2024, Gilmore appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 56 tackles, an interception and nine pass defenses.