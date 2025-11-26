Vikings Could Look To Bring In Veteran Competition For J.J. McCarthy In 2026

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says people around the league believe the Vikings will have to bring in a veteran to compete with QB J.J. McCarthy and take over if he continues to prove he’s not ready to play.

That was originally the plan with QB Daniel Jones when the Vikings signed him last season before he bolted for what he saw as a better opportunity with the Colts. Fowler says the Vikings like Jones but probably won’t have a shot at prying him out of Indianapolis now.

Other options Fowler lists include Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bengals QB Joe Flacco, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, 49ers QB Mac Jones, Texans QB Davis Mills and Colts QB Anthony Richardson.

Jones and Mills are under contract still in San Francisco and Houston and would need to be acquired via trade. Fowler notes a Day 2 pick might be the asking price for the 49ers.

He also adds the Vikings were keeping tabs on Flacco last year, and of course, there was some interest from Rodgers, who isn’t under contract with the Steelers past this year but has said he plans to retire.

As for Richardson, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has a lot of respect for him, and Fowler has been told Richardson would want to land with a Shanahan/McVay-style offense to try and turn his career around.

McCarthy is out this week in the concussion protocol, his second injury that will force him to miss time this year and the third in his short career.

Barring an impressive performance from Vikings UDFA QB Max Brosmer, who the team has been impressed with, Fowler says Minnesota will likely have to turn back to McCarthy to finish out the year and try and build some momentum.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made six starts for the Vikings and completed 54.1 percent of his pass attempts for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 23 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCarthy and the Vikings’ quarterback situation as the news is available.